LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville mother was arrested Monday, days after police say her 3-month-old girl was brought to the hospital with a brain bleed.
According to court documents, the child was examined by doctors at Norton Children's Hospital on Jan. 1. Pediatric forensic medical personnel determined the child's injuries were "consistent with abusive head trauma."
Police say the suspect, 22-year-old Ryan Travis, the child's mother, admitted she was the only person who has been caring for the child, other than the child's father. She also admitted that she "shook the baby from side to side and dropped her on the couch."
Police say Travis's actions "showed extreme indifference to human life."
Travis was arrested on Jan. 4 and charged with criminal abuse. She is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections.
