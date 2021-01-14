LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Emina Ekic made history Wednesday night when she was selected by Racing Louisville FC with the fifth pick in the 2021 National Women's Soccer League Draft.
Ekic was the 2020 ACC Offensive Player of the Year after scoring seven goals to go with three assists. The Louisville native played high school soccer at Manual.
“It’s a fairytale ending as they say,” Ekic said. “This is exactly perfect. I’m at home. I’m with the professional team here. I’m so excited to be playing for Racing Louisville and Christy Holly as head coach and the staff and I’m really excited.”
Racing Louisville FC completed its first NWSL draft with six total picks, including the first overall pick.
The team chose former University of North Carolina defender Emily Fox with its first pick. Fox is currently in training with the USWNT in Orlando ahead of two games against Colombia.
“We had a very clear set of plans that we wanted, and we’re delighted with the players we’ve acquired,” said head coach Christy Holly. “I think our situation is a little bit unique compared to the other nine teams in the sense that we need players immediately. That’s the approach that we took. We were looking for the best possible players immediately available for preseason as opposed to planning down the line for those that may come out in the spring or this time next year.”
The draft picks and the team's previous acquisitions will report to Louisville on February 1st ahead its inaugural season.
The NWSL is planning for a mid-April Challenge Cup, which will take place in multiple bubbles. A 24-game season will then begin in mid-May with the schedules to be released later.
