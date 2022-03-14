LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville nonprofit has received its largest grant to date to study the long-term economic costs of gun violence.
The Jewish Heritage Fund awarded the nonprofit Whitney/Strong a $85,200 grant, according to a news release.
Whitney Austin started the Whitney/Strong Foundation after surviving the Fifth Third Bank shooting in Cincinnati. The grant will allow the organization to partner with the University of Louisville and Louisville Metro Office of Safe and Health Neighborhoods to study the impact of gun violence.
“Gun violence does more than harm individuals and families; each and every act of gun violence has an effect on entire communities in ways we’re only now beginning to understand," Austin said. "Our hope is to better recognize those effects and help spur action that, ultimately, can save lives.”
The study hopes to "provide a more in-depth view of the economic impacts of specific incidents of gun violence and how investment in gun violence prevention can increase tax revenue and family wealth in high-violence areas."
Austin said she's eager to get the study underway with the current record gun violence in Louisville. The study is expected to be published by the end of the year.
