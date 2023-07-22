LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An EMT in the Louisville area has a goal of teaching everyone in Kentucky and southern Indiana CPR.
Around 60 to 80% of people who suffer cardiac arrest outside of the hospital die. Barry Jeffrey with Reaching Every Heart CPR Foundation holds CPR classes at businesses in the area. It has taught more than 20 classes and trained over 200 people.
Jeffrey said everyone should learn how to save a life.
"The response time for us to get to someone sometimes is a few minutes, but if someone can initiate CPR, the likelihood of someone surviving it goes up tremendously," said Jeffrey. "So we would love for someone, for everyone to be trained to do this."
If performed immediately, CPR can double or triple the chance of survival.
To learn more about Reaching Every Heart and when classes are scheduled, click here.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.