LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local nonprofit has been chosen to oversee the city's planned outdoor space for the homeless community in Old Louisville, Mayor Greg Fischer's Office announced Tuesday.
The Hope Buss, a nonprofit that works to give back to the Louisville community, will run the "Safe Outdoor Space," which the city said "individuals experiencing homelessness can live temporarily outdoors, with access to food, showers and outreach services."
Metro Government is using $1.6 million in American Rescue Plan funds to buy the former headquarters of the Archdiocese of Louisville at 212 E. College Street. It will be called "The Hope Village."
"As a compassionate city, our goal is to help those who are experiencing homelessness transition into more stable shelter and then put them onto a path to permanent, supportive housing," Fischer said in a news release. "Thank you to the teams at Resilience and Community Services, Louisville Forward, and The Hope Buss for working together to provide more shelter options for Louisvillians and setting us on a path to end homelessness."
The Safe Outdoor Space will provide space for up to 50 homeless people and their pets. Couples will be allowed but no children.
The city will also begin the process of renovating a former administrative building on the site that will be converted into "bridge housing for unsheltered individuals moving through the housing process."
Stachelle Bussey, the founder of The Hope Buss, said this won't be a permanent solution to the city's homeless issues but rather a "bridge toward more sustainable solutions."
"Our promise remains -- to engage and empower the community and encourage our Village residents by offering equitable options," Bussey said in the news release. "As a Black-led organization, we are ecstatic for this opportunity; this is just the beginning of a different Louisville. At the Hope Village, our motto is simple: Everyone Deserves Community."
The city's Office of Resilience and Community Services said residents and business owners near the College Street site are invited to a public forum from 6-7 p.m. Feb. 1. Bussey and Metro Councilman Jecorey Arthur will be on hand to answer any questions. To register for the meeting, click here.
