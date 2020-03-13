LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville officials did their best Friday morning to convince leaders of the city's African American churches to cancel weekend services in response to the COVID-19 coronavirus.
The Interdenominational Ministerial Coalition met at Antioch Baptist Church. The group includes the most predominantly African American churches in Louisville. Metro councilwoman Keisha Dorsey and Chief Community Building Officer Vincent James spoke to pastors following the recommendation of the Governor to suspend services.
City officials reminded church leaders about the potential vulnerability of some of their churches' more elderly members who suffer from chronic illnesses. They warned that some of the hugs and handshakes that often come with fellowship can also carry an unintended consequence: infection by the COVID-19 coronavirus.
St. Stephen Church, Kentucky's largest predominantly African-American church, announced earlier this week it would not cancel services. The Archdiocese of Louisville also said it would leave church attendance up to its members.
Kentucky’s largest church, Southeast Christian Church, originally said it would stay open, but reversed that decision on Thursday, opting to only do online worship.
