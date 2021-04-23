LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Child abuse prevention advocates received awards Friday for taking a stand and protecting children.
The Exploited Children's Help Organization (ECHO) hosted its third-annual Pancakes and Pinwheels awards breakfast. This year's hybrid event was held at the University Club on UofL's campus.
The awards breakfast is one of ECHO's signature fundraisers.
"The reason why it's so important is because it gives us an opportunity to share what we have done as an organization in the past year but also be able to recognize other individuals and companies that are also doing great work to combat child abuse in our community," said Sonja Gray, executive director of ECHO.
Commonwealth's Attorney Tom Wine and some local judges attended the awards breakfast. To learn more about ECHO or make a donation, click here.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.