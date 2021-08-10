LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A nonprofit organization dedicated to parks in Louisville rebranded itself with a new initiative.
The Parks Alliance of Louisville, formerly known as Louisville Parks Foundation, announced on Tuesday the launch of "Parks for All Equitable Investment Initiative," which will focus on enhancing the public park system.
According to a news release, the new branding reflects the organization's renewed mission and vision that is focused on addressing inequities in the city.
"The gold standard is for every resident to have access to quality public green space within a 10-minute walk of their home," Brooke Pardue, CEO of the Parks Alliance of Louisville, said. "The park need assessment will be in line with the neighborhood stats."
The stats include multiple dimensions of poverty, crimes against persons, air and water quality, vacancy rates, along with frequency of physical and mental health concerns.
The data collected will identify needs at each public park and identify gaps in access and quality.
"We are fortunate to have nonprofit partners, like the Parks Alliance of Louisville, to spearhead important work in our community," Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said in a news release. "Equitable investment in our public green spaces must be a priority to ensure we are healthy, vibrant community committed to an active lifestyle."
Louisville Metro Council supported the initiative with an initial funding of $200,000.
