LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A person who was shot in Louisville's Highlands neighborhood Friday afternoon has died.
According to a MetroSafe supervisor, the shooting took place shortly after 2 p.m. Officers were sent to the 2000 block Highland Avenue, near Baxter Avenue, after someone reported a shooting there.
When officers arrived, they found one shooting victim, according to the MetroSafe supervisor.
Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell says the male victim, age unknown, was taken to University Hospital, where he died of his injuries.
There are currently no suspects, according to Mitchell.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.