LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An LMPD Major in Louisville's 5th Division has been relieved of her command position after controversial emails from her personal account surfaced.
Louisville Police Chief Robert Schroeder made the announcement during a news conference with Mayor Greg Fischer Friday afternoon. Schroeder says he was made aware of emails from Maj. Bridgette Hallahan after several inquires, and decided to remove her from her command position after investigating.
"They were her personal opinions, and do not represent the views of the department," Schroeder said. "She has been relieved of her command of the Fifth Division, and Maj. Hallahan has accepted responsibility for her emails, and is retiring from the department, effective Oct. 1."
Earlier in the news conference, Fischer said he recognizes that people are demanding more action, and less talk, in the fight for social justice and equity. He said much progress has been made, but "it's not enough," and goes beyond police reform.
"You have my solemn oath that I am committed to this work," Fischer said, before urging protesters and their allies to use their energy for positive change.
"Violence and destruction will not be tolerated," Fischer said. "If you break windows, if you start fires, destroy property or attack anyone -- including our officers -- you will be arrested."
The Mayor said protesters who witness someone committing violence should try to separate themselves from that person.
Following Fischer's remarks, Chief Schroeder released details on police and crime activity Thursday night into Friday morning. He said 26 people were arrested overnight for "various violations related to the protest. Charges include failure to disperse, unlawful assembly, curfew violations and riot first degree."
According to Schroeder, LMPD officials decided to declare an unlawful assembly shortly before the curfew ended after people began damaging property in downtown Louisville, including Jeff Ruby's on Fourth Street. Shortly after that, Schroeder said people continued damaging property, including TARC buses at Brook Street. Someone broke a window and threw a flare into the main library downtown, but library officials say damage was minimal. That library closed Friday but expects to reopen on Saturday.
Several people were arrested in front of the First Unitarian Church on Fourth Street after protesters sought sanctuary on the property with permission from the church. The people arrested in front of the church are charged with "unlawful assembly, failure to disperse, and first degree rioting," Schroeder said.
Schroeder took a moment to explain Kentucky statutes that relate to charges of rioting.
"Under Kentucky's riot statute, anyone who is part of a group causing damage or riotous behavior, is subject to the charge of rioting. It does not require an individual to actually have participated in the destructive act."
Schroeder said officers responded to several instances of "looting" across the city after the curfew expired Thursday night.
"We responded to 15 burglaries and one holdup of a business. The majority of the burglaries were described as having multiple suspects on scene at the time of the burglary. One break-in for instance, at the GameStop at 4343 Outer Loop, had an SUV driven through the front entrance."
Schroeder also said a gun was used to shoot out glass in two other burglaries.
