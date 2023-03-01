LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police have released plans for road closures, restricted access and no parking areas due the Triple Crown 5K on Saturday.
The 5K run is the first leg of the Louisville Triple Crown of Running series for 2023. The series of races includes a 5K, 10K and 15K prior to the Kentucky Derby Festival Mini and Marathon.
The Triple Crown 5K is scheduled for 8 a.m. on Saturday. LMPD said the race will start at Brook and East Market streets in downtown Louisville. The course routes runners south on Brook Street, west on Chestnut Street, then east on Liberty Street, followed by north on 5th Street and then west on Market Street, north on Seventh Street and finally east on Main Street.
The race culminates at Louisville Slugger Field. Streets along the route will be fully closed to non-participants and vehicular traffic. Main Street between Second and Third streets will remain open. Traffic will be allowed to cross throughout the course when safe.
|Road closed on the following streets from 5 a.m. to 11 a.m.
|East Main Street
|from
|Hancock Street
|to
|Brook Street
|East Market Street
|from
|Brook Street
|to
|Jackson Street
|Jackson Street
|from
|Billy Goat Strut Alley
|to
|Main Street
|Preston Street
|from
|Produce Plaza Alley
|to
|Witherspoon Street
|Floyd Street
|from
|Produce Plaza Alley
|to
|East Washington Street
|Brook Street
|from
|Billy Goat Strut Alley
|to
|East Washington Street
|East Washington Street
|from
|Floyd Street
|to
|Preston Street
|Road closed on the following streets from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.
|Interstate 65
|Exit 136C
|southbound ramp
|at
|Jefferson / Downtown
|Interstate 65
|Exit 136B
|northbound ramp
|at
|Brook Street
|Brook Street
|from
|Chestnut Street
|to
|Market Street
|Chestnut Street
|from
|Ninth Street
|to
|Brook Street
|Ninth Street
|from
|Magazine Street
|to
|Liberty Street
|only northbound, Ninth Street closed
|Liberty Street
|from
|9th Street
|to
|Fifth Street
|Fifth Street
|from
|Liberty Street
|to
|Market Street
|Market Street
|from
|Seventh Street
|to
|Fifth Street
|north lane from Sixth to Fifth streets open for thru traffic from Sixth
|Seventh Street
|from
|Congress Street
|to
|Main Street
|Main Street
|from
|Brook Street
|to
|Seventh Street
|Southbound Second Street Bridge traffic only can exit Main Street to Third Street via north lane
|Restricted access from 5 a.m. to 11 a.m.
|Market Street
|from
|First Street
|Brook Street
|Brook Street
|from
|Market Street
|to
|Billy Goat Strut
|Billy Goat Strut Alley
|from
|Jackson Street
|to
|Brook Street
|South Jackson Street
|from
|Jefferson Street
|to
|Billy Goat Strut Alley
|Preston Street
|from
|Jefferson Street
|to
|Produce Plaza Alley
|Produce Plaza Alley
|from
|Preston Street
|to
|Brook Street
|Restricted access from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.
|Main Street
|from
|Second Street
|to
|Third Street
|Southbound Second Street Bridge traffic only can exit Main to Third Street via north lane
|North First Street
|from
|Main Street
|to
|East Washington Street
|Market Street
|from
|Eighth Street
|to
|Seventh Street
|Market Street
|from
|Sixth Street
|to
|Fifth Street
|north lane open for thru traffic
