LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police have released plans for road closures, restricted access and no parking areas due the Triple Crown 5K on Saturday.

The 5K run is the first leg of the Louisville Triple Crown of Running series for 2023. The series of races includes a 5K, 10K and 15K  prior to the Kentucky Derby Festival Mini and Marathon.

The Triple Crown 5K is scheduled for 8 a.m. on Saturday. LMPD said the race will start at Brook and East Market streets in downtown Louisville. The course routes runners south on Brook Street, west on Chestnut Street, then east on Liberty Street, followed by north on 5th Street and then west on Market Street, north on Seventh Street and finally east on Main Street.

The race culminates at Louisville Slugger Field. Streets along the route will be fully closed to non-participants and vehicular traffic. Main Street between Second and Third streets will remain open. Traffic will be allowed to cross throughout the course when safe.

Road closures 
Road closed on the following streets from 5 a.m. to 11 a.m.      
East Main Street from Hancock Street to Brook Street  
East Market Street from Brook Street to Jackson Street  
Jackson Streetfrom Billy Goat Strut Alley to Main Street  
Preston Street from Produce Plaza Alley to Witherspoon Street  
Floyd Street from Produce Plaza Alley to East Washington Street  
Brook Street from Billy Goat Strut Alley to East Washington Street  
East Washington Street from Floyd Street to Preston Street  
Road closed on the following streets from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.      
Interstate 65 Exit 136C southbound ramp at Jefferson / Downtown   
Interstate 65 Exit 136B northbound ramp at Brook Street  
Brook Street from Chestnut Street to Market Street  
Chestnut Street from Ninth Street to Brook Street  
Ninth Street from Magazine Street to Liberty Street only northbound, Ninth Street closed 
Liberty Street from 9th Street to Fifth Street  
Fifth Street from Liberty Street to Market Street  
Market Street from Seventh Street to Fifth Street north lane from Sixth to Fifth streets open for thru traffic from Sixth 
Seventh Street from Congress Street to Main Street  
Main Street from Brook Street to Seventh Street Southbound Second Street Bridge traffic only can exit Main Street to Third Street via north lane 
Restricted access from 5 a.m. to 11 a.m.      
Market Street from  First Street  Brook Street  
Brook Street from Market Street to Billy Goat Strut  
Billy Goat Strut Alley from Jackson Street to Brook Street  
South Jackson Street from Jefferson Street to Billy Goat Strut Alley  
Preston Street from Jefferson Street to Produce Plaza Alley  
Produce Plaza Alley from Preston Street to Brook Street  
Restricted access from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.      
Main Street from Second Street to Third Street Southbound Second Street Bridge traffic only can exit Main to Third Street via north lane 
North First Street from Main Street to East Washington Street  
Market Street from Eighth Street to Seventh Street  
Market Street from Sixth Street to Fifth Street north lane open for thru traffic 

