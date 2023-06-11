LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- According to Louisville police, a 77-year-old man with dementia has been missing since Sunday morning.
Irving Carter was last seen in the 8600 block of Windsor View Drive at around 9 a.m. He suffers from dementia and needs medication.
🚨🚔ENDANGERED MISSING PERSONS ALERT: Our Missing Persons Unit has issued a "Golden Alert" for Irving Carter. He's 77. Last seen in the 8600 block of Windsor View Dr. around 9am on 6/11/23. He suffers from dementia & is in need of medication. Call 911 or 574-LMPD (5673) #LMPD pic.twitter.com/sSu1lU3CSG— LMPD (@LMPD) June 11, 2023
Carter is described as 6 foot and 160 pounds. He also needs a cane for mobility.
If you know of his whereabouts, call 911 or LMPD at 574-5673.
