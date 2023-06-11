irving carter.jpg

Irving Carter has been missing since early June 11, 2023. (LMPD photo)

Updated Information

Police said shortly after 7 p.m. that Irving Carter had been located.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- According to Louisville police, a 77-year-old man with dementia has been missing since Sunday morning.

Irving Carter was last seen in the 8600 block of Windsor View Drive at around 9 a.m. He suffers from dementia and needs medication.

Carter is described as 6 foot and 160 pounds. He also needs a cane for mobility.

If you know of his whereabouts, call 911 or LMPD at 574-5673.

