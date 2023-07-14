LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Search teams were in the Jefferson Memorial Forest near Fairdale on Friday looking for a woman who went missing Thursday while walking her dogs.
According to a news release Friday morning from Louisville Metro Police, Lynnden Bray was last seen in the Paul Yost Recreation area off Holsclaw Hill Road about 5 p.m. Thursday. Both of her dogs were found along with her car, but Bray has not been located.
She is described as a 5-foot-2-inch tall white woman with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing cut-off jean shorts and a blue shirt.
Fairdale Fire Chief Josh Underwood told WDRB News that the search on Thursday night was off Holsclaw Hill Road and the Coral Ridge Loop. Three hiking trails start from that area of the forest, so there is a large area to search.
Crime scene tape went up on Friday afternoon near the entrance of the Yost Recreational Area, as LMPD's Missing Persons Unit fanned out into the woods.
.@LMPD Missing Persons Unit is out at Jefferson Memorial Forest searching for Lynnden Bray who was last seen walking her dogs in the Paul Yost area around 5pm yesterday. The dogs were found. She’s still missing. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/irWA1I92kH— Christie Battista WDRB (@CBattistaTV) July 14, 2023
The Jefferson Memorial Forest is a densely wooded area, so searching with a helicopter or drones wouldn't do much good.
Cell phone signals are spotty in that area, which has a lot of hills and trees.
Anyone with information on Bray's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the LMPD tipline at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Anonymous tips can also be sent online through the Crime Tip Portal.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.