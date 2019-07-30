LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some four-legged friends at the Louisville Muhammad Ali International airport are the stars of a new program created to make flying a little less stressful.
Several dogs with a Louisville organization called WAGS -- Wonderful Animals Giving Support -- surprised travelers at the Louisville Muhammad Ali International airport Tuesday. According to its website, the organization was formed in 1999, and is "dedicated to bringing people and pets together for companionship and therapy."
Now WAGS will be at Louisville's airport throughout the week to help stressed out travelers relax before they board their plane.
WAGS founder Linda Laun says the program recognizes that travel can be stressful, and the dogs can help relieve some of the tension.
"We have people that are traveling home for family illness or death, military that's being deployed -- maybe children that are being transported from one custodial parent to another," Laun said. "So not everyone here is happy. And they need especially a little extra comfort and stress relief, and a little sunshine."
The dogs will roam the airport, including areas before and after security checkpoints. In a written statement, airport officials said all of the animals and handlers in the program have received extensive training.
Tuesday was the first time Louisville Muhammad Ali International airport used therapy pets, and officials hope to expand the program. For now, Amos, Vader and friends are scheduled to be there two to three times a week. The dogs will be wearing blue bandannas, and their handlers will be in shirts identifying them as part of the WAGS program.
Travelers are encouraged to spend some quality cuddle time with the dogs before boarding their flight.
