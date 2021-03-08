LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Family-owned skating rink Skate World is permanently closing its doors.
The rink is located on Preston Highway and has been in business for more than 40 years. It was first opened in 1978 by Gerry and Ward Miller.
"We consistently strived to provide a fun atmosphere and a safe environment for families to gather, celebrate birthdays and spend quality times together," the Miller family said in a Facebook post. "Your family became part of our family and it is difficult to say goodbye."
The family did not list a reason for closing.
