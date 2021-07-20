LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory will honor a baseball Hall of Famer with the 2021 Living Legend Award.
Derek Jeter, a five-time World Series champion with the New York Yankees and current CEO of the Miami Marlins, will be presented the award by the museum and factory in downtown Louisville on Nov. 12.
According to a news release, the Living Legend Award was created to honor a person whose career in baseball and life outside the game took on legendary qualities by virtue of talents, achievements and conduct.
The 16th annual awards ceremony will fundraise for Jeter's Turn 2 Foundation, which was established by the shortstop in 1996 as a program that promotes academic excellence, leadership development, positive behavior, healthy choices and social change.
"It's an honor to be recognized by the great team at Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory with this award," Jeter said in a news release. "Louisville Slugger played a very integral role in my playing career, and I appreciate all that they have done for the game of baseball."
Jeter, who finished his career sixth on the all-time hit list, was a 14-time All-Star and five-time Gold Glove winner. In 2000, Jeter became the only player in baseball history to win the World Series MVP and All-Star Game MVP in the same season.
During his playing career, which included the 1996 AL Rookie of the Year award and five Silver Slugger Awards, Jeter used a Louisville Slugger P72 for every at-bat, according to a news release.
After retiring in 2014, Jeter was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2020, receiving 99.7% of votes, the highest amount ever for a position.
Jeter currently serves as the Miami Marlins head of baseball operations.
