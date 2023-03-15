LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Sports fans have the chance to win tickets to almost every major sporting event in Louisville.
Louisville Sports Commission is holding its annual Golden Ticket raffle. Contestants will be placed in a drawing to win two tickets to sporting events this year including:
- 2023 Kentucky Oaks
- 2023 Kentucky Derby
- 2023 Louisville Bats home games
- 2023 Winner's choice of Racing Louisville FC or Louisville City FC home matches
- 2023-24 Winner's choice of regular season football and basketball home games for University of Louisville or University of Kentucky
- 2023-24 regular season basketball home games for University of Louisville women's team
- 2024 Paul Hornung Award banquet
Proceeds from the Golden Ticket raffle go to the commission's youth sport initiatives.
“We’re a nonprofit and we guarantee that 100 percent of the raffle proceeds go toward helping us create more opportunities for kids to be active and help us attract more championship-caliber sporting events to our community," Greg Fante, president & CEO of the Louisville Sports Commission said.
According to a news release, a maximum of 350 tickets will be sold at $100 each. The total prize value is estimated to be $9,500.
The winner will be drawn on May 2 from Churchill Downs. The winner doesn't need to be present to win.
To purchase a ticket, click here or call (502) 587-7767.
