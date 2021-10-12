LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville is giving away free, at-home COVID-19 test kits to thousands of people in the city.
The city has about 1 million tests to distribute to residents who meet certain criteria. This new program is aimed to further isolate the virus to keep it from spreading.
Distribution is limited to 16 zip codes where the COVID-19 spread is the highest and where the population might be most vulnerable.
The target ZIP codes are 40118, 40202, 40203, 40208, 40210, 40211, 40212, 40213, 40214, 40215, 40216, 40218, 40219, 40229, 40258, 40272. Eligible residents in those zip codes can click here or visit www.covidhometestlouisville.org to order a test for doorstep delivery.
Test kits will also be available for pickup locally at the following locations:
• BLACK LIVES MATTER 3900 West Broadway Hours: Mon-Thurs 5pm-8pm 502-716-0689
• LA SIERRA TARASCA 6501 Shepherdsville Rd Hours: Mon-Sun 10am-9pm
• LOUISVILLE RECOVERY COMMUNITY COALITION 620 South 3rd St #102 Hours: Mon-Thurs 10am-9pm; Fri & Sat 10am-5pm
• MI PREFERIDA 4752 Bardstown Rd Hours: Mon-Sun 10am-9pm
• MOLO VILLAGE 1219 West Jefferson Suite 204 Hours: Mon-Thurs 9am-2pm 502-513-6682
• SOUTH LOUISVILLE COMMUNITY MINISTRIES 415 1/2 W Ashland Avenue Hours: Mon-Thurs 8am-4pm 502-367-6445
• PETERS CHURCH 1407 West Jefferson Hours: Fri 9am-1pm 502-417-8438
• SUPERMERCADO PUEBLA 10119 Taylorsville Rd Hours: Mon-Sun 9am-9:30pm
• TIKAL PLACITA 1961 Brownsboro Rd #4 Hours: Mon-Sat 9am-9pm; Sun 9am-8pm
• VISION OF LIFE OUTREACH MINISTRIES 1468 Bland St Hours: Tues-Thurs 11:30am-2pm; Second Sat 12pm-2pm 502-715-5808
"Many people are returning to their pre-COVID lifestyles, or similar to that," said Connie Mendel of Louisville Metro Public Health and Wellness. "So we need to determine — when we wake up and we don't feel well, or our kids have a cough or a sneeze or a headache or a fever, being able to determine quickly if that's COVID."
The program will last for about five weeks or until the tests run out.
The tests are at-home and require the user to administer them to himself or herself. They take about 10 minutes to complete.
Even those who are vaccinated can get the tests as long as they live in one of the 16 zip codes.
The test giveaway comes amid good news. Case numbers are dropping in the city. Last week, there were just more than 2,600 new positive cases, down from the previous week of 3,700.
Hospitalizations in Louisville related to COVID-19 have dropped dramatically. There were 128 as of Tuesday. At the beginning of September, there were 380.
