LOUISVILLE, KY. (WDRB) -- As the temperatures plummet and Metro Louisville is pelted with ice and sleet, the Louisville Water Company is offering seven tips to keep your water pipes from bursting -- and to conserve precious drinking water if they do.
"Loss of power is not the only challenge with an ice storm," the utility company said in a news release. "When the temperature takes a nosedive, water in pipes can freeze, causing them to burst. For homeowners, this results in water flooding the home, causing costly damage. In addition, these unexpected circumstances can leave customers in a bind when it comes to drinking water."
With that in mind, Louisville Water Company offers the following tips:
- Fill large containers. This will ensure that you have reserve water in the event water pipes freeze or burst. Glass or plastic containers work best, but gallon milk jugs are not recommended as water can absorb what was previously in the jug. Tap water should also be stored in a cool area for no more than three months.
- Open cabinets under sinks to allow heat to enter.
- Keep a small, continuous stream of water running from the cold water faucet. The size of the water stream should be about the size of a pencil.
- Insulate the water lines in the house if they are in unheated basements or crawl spaces. Exposed pipes near the perimeter of the house are most at risk.
- Cover the vents to crawl spaces.
- Locate the water shut-off valve. This is the valve that controls the flow of water into the house. It's usually located near the hot water heater, in the basement or in a utility closet. Turning off the water in the event of a burst pipe can minimize the damage. Once you locate the valve, tag it with a waterproof hanger or a ribbon. Louisville Water has free tags for customers at its corporate office.
- Consider preparing backup plans or use of generators in the event of a power loss that causes electric water booster pumps to lose their service.
- Keep the heat on at vacant homes until the temperatures stabilize.
