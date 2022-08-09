LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A team from the Louisville Water Company is helping parts of eastern Kentucky rebuild the water infrastructure that was damaged during flooding.
The crew spent days surveying the hard-hit northeastern part of Hazard, Kentucky. They located and assessed broken or exposed water mains. They hope to help Hazard leaders plan the best and fastest ways to make repairs.
"A lot of places the roads are washed out, mains are just hanging," said Brad Hart, manager of security and emergency preparedness at the Louisville Water Company. "So it definitely presents a lot of unique challenges.
"And, from a hydraulic standpoint, elevation change affects water systems. That creates complications for when we put these mains back in service, how they fill certain tanks, how the plant operates and produces water. There are just a lot of moving parts and it's a very complicated situation."
The next step is organizing crews to complete repair work once the debris is cleared.
