LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Water Company wrapped up its flooding response in eastern Kentucky after historic flooding.
For the past three weeks, a team with Louisville Water helped repair damage to the main water system in Hazard. Their work included installing new sections of water main, repairing pipes and locating valves to restore water to thousands of residents, according to a news release.
"This would be overwhelming for any community," said Joe Schmitt, director of distribution operations at Louisville Water. "It doesn’t matter if you’re in Jefferson County or Perry County, an event like this would be devastating and overwhelming."
As of Monday, 97% of water service had been restored in the area, according to Hazard Mayor Happy Mobelini.
The Louisville Water Company is also donating $25,000 to the recovery efforts in eastern Kentucky.
