LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman has been arrested after police say she and an accomplice brutally beat a bartender at a family restaurant and entertainment center because she didn't like the quality of her drink.
Louisville Metro Police arrested Ciara Pardue, 24, Monday afternoon.
According to court documents, the incident began during the late night hours of Friday, April 2, at Main Event, a family bowling, arcade and entertainment center at 12500 Sycamore Station Place, near the interchange between I-64 and Blankenbaker Parkway.
Police say Pardue was there with a group who ordered drinks from the victim, a bartender employed with Main Event. When the drinks arrived, Pardue and the people in her group became angry, claiming that there was no alcohol in the drinks.
The bartender told them that there was alcohol in the drink and that she could add an additional shot, but it would be an extra charge.
At that point, police say members of the group became angry, and told the bartender they weren't paying any more money.
Police say there wasn't any more trouble until the last call later that night, when the bartender and two other employees went outside into the parking lot for a smoke break.
At that point, police say Pardue and an accomplice pulled up to them in a car and jumped out.
The accomplice asked Pardue, "What do you have to say now?" before repeatedly punching the bartender in the face, according to court documents.
Police say Pardue beat the woman in the face with an unidentified object, "knocking the victim back at least two feet and knocking her to the pavement."
Pardue and her accomplice then jumped in a vehicle and tried to drive away, according to police, but they were stopped by an off-duty corrections officer who intervened. That officer was able to get all of the suspects' identifications.
When confronted, police say Pardue admitted to being involved in the beating, but said the bartender initiated the confrontation because she was upset that she wasn't being tipped.
But a later review of surveillance video showed the suspects following the bartender outside when she walked out, according to court documents.
The bartender was taken to the hospital. Police say she suffered a crushed nose, a broken septum and a broken orbital wall. She also sustained four cuts to her face, requiring 12 stitches. She had to have reconstructive surgery to repair the damage to her face, with four plates put in her face and eye socket.
As a result of the attack, police say she lost some of the sight in her right eye -- which may be permanent -- as well as numbness to her teeth and lip.
A warrant was issued for Pardue's arrest and she was taken into custody on Monday. She's charged with first-degree assault.
She's currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
Police have not publicly identified Pardue's accomplice and it is not apparent from court documents if that individual is in custody.
Copyright 2021 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.