LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman who was diagnosed with COVID-19 has been arrested after police said she repeatedly refused to self-quarantine and was found at an area Kroger.
The arrest took place Monday morning at the Kroger store on South Second Street, near Central Avenue, in Louisville. According to an arrest report, 37-year-old Kendra Burnett had previously been diagnosed with COVID-19 and had been court-ordered to self-quarantine.
Louisville Metro Police officers were sent to the Kroger store after a witness said Burnett was at the store in violation of the court order. When police arrived, they said they found a woman identifying herself as Burnett's mother standing outside. That woman pointed Burnett out to police as she left the store.
Police said they contacted the Jefferson County Attorney's Office and were informed that it was at least the third time Burnett had refused to self-quarantine.
According to the arrest report, officers spoke with the store manager who showed them surveillance video of Burnett at the store. Police said Burnett had contact with approximately five people while inside the business, and there were a total of 200 people inside the building while she was there.
Burnett was arrested and charged with five counts of first-degree wanton endangerment and one count of contempt of court — libel/slander — resistance to order.
After being taken into custody, police said Burnett kicked out the rear tail light of the police vehicle and caused damage to the interior handle. She was charged with one count of second-degree criminal mischief in connection with those alleged actions.
Burnett is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections. No mugshot is available for her on the Louisville Metro Corrections website.
