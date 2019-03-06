LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Zoo closed early on Wednesday, after a sinkhole was discovered.
Zoo spokesperson Kyle Shepherd says engineers are looking at the sinkhole in an undeveloped section of the zoo in the southeast part of the facility.
The closing was announced on the Zoo's website without explanation.
Shepherd says no buildings are in that section of the zoo. No animals are housed near the sinkhole, so all animals are safe and accounted for.
Officials from the Louisville Zoo, MetroSafe and the Louisville Mega Caverns are expected to give more information soon.
The Louisville Mega Caverns, located under part of the zoo, announced a temporary closure on Wednesday following an earthquake in Tennessee. The 3.4 earthquake on Wednesday was centered near Knoxville.
This story will be updated.
