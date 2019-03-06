LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Zoo and Louisville Mega Cavern are closed until further notice after a sinkhole was discovered at the zoo.
Zoo spokesman Kyle Shepherd said engineers are looking at the sinkhole in an undeveloped section of the zoo in the southeast part of the facility. Louisville Mega Cavern also closed Wednesday after an earthquake in Tennessee.
The 3.4 earthquake was recorded on Tuesday afternoon near Knoxville near Maynardville, Tenn. The United States Geological Survey said the quake was felt in Kentucky.
In a release, officials with the Louisville Mega Cavern, which is located under part of the zoo, said it closed Wednesday out of caution.
SKYCAM: A massive sinkhole has swallowed a patch of trees between the back of the Louisville Zoo and the entrance to the Mega Cavern. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/nrrwPXrDQc— Hobie Crase (@HobieWDRB) March 6, 2019
Shepherd said no buildings are in the section of the zoo where the sinkhole formed. She reiterated that no animals are housed near the sinkhole, so all animals are safe and accounted for.
This is what the @Louisvillezoo sinkhole looks like from the ground pic.twitter.com/mvCMJ18iu4— Chris Sutter (@chrissutter) March 6, 2019
During a news conference Wednesday afternoon, Emergency Management Director Jodi Meiman said the sinkhole likely formed overnight, between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m., and is estimated to be about 85 yards long by 50 yards wide.
Meiman said both the zoo and Mega Caverns will remain closed while officials assess the damage, but people who live in the area should not be concerned.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.