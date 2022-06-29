LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Filmmakers for the PBS Show "World's Greatest Cemeteries" have been filming the latest episode at Cave Hill Cemetery this week.
The cemetery, built in 1848, will be featured in an episode on season 2 of the show. It is broadcast on nearly 300 channels across the country.
"This being a part of the melting part of our country — with all kinds of people being buried here — these are things that make Cave Hill a terrific place to visit and eligible to be one of the world's greatest cemeteries," said Roberto Mighty, the show's host and producer.
Mighty said the team selected Cave Hill Cemetery as its next featured location following numerous requests from people around the world.
"Several people across America and even overseas mentioned Cave Hill," he said. "They said, 'Why haven't you gone to Cave Hill Cemetery in Louisville, Kentucky yet?'"
The episode will highlight the cemetery's beauty found in renowned horticulture, bodies of water and diverse wildlife.
"These things make the eye rest and provide sources of meditation," Mighty said.
It will also acknowledge the various historical figures that are buried on the grounds. Some of those to be featured are the graves of Muhammad Ali and George Rogers Clark.
"For every grave, there's a story," Mighty said. "And some of those stories are unbelievable but they're true."
1 of 19
Cave Hill Memorial Day Ceremony
A Memorial Day ceremony was held at Cave Hill Cemetery on May 30, 2022.
IMAGES | Louisville's Cave Hill Cemetery recognized for its history, beauty
1 of 19
Cave Hill Memorial Day Ceremony
A Memorial Day ceremony was held at Cave Hill Cemetery on May 30, 2022.
MUHAMMAD ALI - CAVE HILL - 6-3-2022 3.jpg
The public was invited to put roses on the gravesite of Muhammad Ali at Cave Hill Cemetery in Louisville, Kentucky on the anniversary of his death. June. 3, 2022.
MUHAMMAD ALI - CAVE HILL - 6-3-2022 2.jpg
The public was invited to put roses on the gravesite of Muhammad Ali at Cave Hill Cemetery in Louisville, Kentucky on the anniversary of his death. June. 3, 2022.
CAVE HILL CEMETERY - 6-29-2022 (4).jpg
Historic Cave Hill Cemetery in the Highlands area of Louisville, Ky. (WDRB image) June 29, 2022.
CAVE HILL CEMETERY - 6-29-2022 (3).jpg
Historic Cave Hill Cemetery in the Highlands area of Louisville, Ky. (WDRB image) June 29, 2022.
CAVE HILL CEMETERY - 6-29-2022 (5).jpg
Historic Cave Hill Cemetery in the Highlands area of Louisville, Ky. (WDRB image) June 29, 2022.
CAVE HILL CEMETERY - 6-29-2022 (6).jpg
Historic Cave Hill Cemetery in the Highlands area of Louisville, Ky. (WDRB image) June 29, 2022.
CAVE HILL CEMETERY - 6-29-2022 (7).jpg
Historic Cave Hill Cemetery in the Highlands area of Louisville, Ky. (WDRB image) June 29, 2022.
CAVE HILL CEMETERY - 6-29-2022 (8).jpg
Historic Cave Hill Cemetery in the Highlands area of Louisville, Ky. (WDRB image) June 29, 2022.
CAVE HILL CEMETERY - 6-29-2022 (9).jpg
Historic Cave Hill Cemetery in the Highlands area of Louisville, Ky. (WDRB image) June 29, 2022.
CAVE HILL CEMETERY - 6-29-2022 (2).jpg
Historic Cave Hill Cemetery in the Highlands area of Louisville, Ky. (WDRB image) June 29, 2022.
Flags placed on the graves of veterans at Cave Hill Cemetery on Friday, May 27, 2022
Flags placed on the graves of veterans at Cave Hill Cemetery on Friday, May 27, 2022. (Photo by: Emily Evans)
A plague honoring veterans at Cave Hill Cemtery
A plague honoring veterans at Cave Hill Cemetery (Photo by: Emily Evans)
Flags placed on the graves of veterans at Cave Hill Cemetery on Friday, May 27, 2022
Flags placed on the graves of veterans at Cave Hill Cemetery on Friday, May 27, 2022. (Photo by: Emily Evans)
Cave HIll Cleanup (2).jpeg
Cave Hill Cemetery, Louisville, Ky. (WDRB Image) April 26, 2022
Snow in Louisville-1-27-21-Eric Crawford (6).jpg
Cave Hill Cemetery, Louisville, Ky. (WDRB Image) Jan. 27, 2021
Eric Crawford
cave hill trees
Cave Hill Cemetery, Louisville, Ky. (WDRB Image) Sept. 29, 2020
cave hill tree
Cave Hill Cemetery, Louisville, Ky. (WDRB Image) Sept. 29, 2020
Cave Hill Cemetery entrance
Cave Hill Cemetery, Louisville, Ky. (WDRB Image) Sept. 22, 2018.
Cave Hill Cemetery's staff was interviewed to investigate what makes the grounds such an integral part of the community and why it's such an important asset. Historians were asked questions about the people buried on the grounds and how that adds to the legacy of the cemetery.
"What an honor," said Gwen Mooney, president and CEO of Cave Hill. "We were just absolutely thrilled when Roberto reached out to us and that we are actually in that class."
Mooney knows what this place means to Louisville and believes it's worthy of world-wide attention.
"Very exciting to, across the world, promote Cave Hill Cemetery," Mooney said. "And, hopefully, people will come see this beautiful, rural, Victorian garden cemetery, which is unique in itself."
The episode will air at some point during season 2 of "World's Greatest Cemeteries" on PBS. Season 2 will begin sometime this fall.