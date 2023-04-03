LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport planned a second Global Entry enrollment event after the first one was packed.
Global Entry allows travelers to skip the wait and use automated kiosks at airports, speeding up the process to get into the U.S. Other benefits include avoiding processing lines and paperwork, as well as expedited entry into other countries.
Appointments during this second enrollment event will be available April 24-28. Officials from U.S. Customs and Border Protection will be available throughout the week, although the majority of appointments will take place during normal business hours.
Anyone interested must complete his or her application for Global Entry online by clicking here first before making an appointment.
All applicants are strongly encouraged to make an appointment, because only a limited number of walk-in spots will be offered.
For more information, click here.
