LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The health care workers at Louisville's Mary and Elizabeth Hospital are reminding the public about how the hospital's voluntary inpatient detox unit is making addiction treatment more accessible.
They said they've seen a rise in overdoses since the COVID-19 pandemic, specifically involving heroin and fentanyl.
The hospital's voluntary inpatient detox unit takes a different approach from other recovery centers. Since it's located in a hospital, people who have other medical issues can be admitted.
Hospital staff said the unit also offers some privacy, because patients can tell people they're at the hospital instead of detoxing.
"We have patients who actually send us cards that they have been sober for two years," said Jessica Baird, the head nurse at the hospital. "They've gotten their children back. They've been able to participate in their families and they're going to work and have a stable living environment again."
Mary and Elizabeth Hospital accepts walk-ins for its detox services. As of Tuesday, it had 10 beds open.
