LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Soccer fans will be able to take in a game and get a COVID-19 vaccine at the same time.
Lynn Family Stadium is holding a pop-up vaccination site by Lexington-based Wild Health on Monday during Racing Louisville FC's game.
The team is joining Gov. Andy Beshear's vaccination challenge for the state of Kentucky, aimed at getting 2.5 million vaccines administered in order to start lifting restrictions put in place amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Fans who sign up to get a vaccine at the game will also get free admission. Those who already have a ticket but want to get vaccinated at the game will be given a voucher to attend a future game for free.
Appointments are available from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Click here to sign up. Just select Lynn Family Stadium under the location tab.
Monday's game kicks off at 6 p.m.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.