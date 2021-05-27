LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Madison, Indiana, man was killed in a three-vehicle crash in Trimble County on Thursday.
Kentucky State Police Post 5 responded to the crash on U.S. 421 near Kentucky 2870 around 9:50 a.m., Trooper Chad Johnson said in a news release.
Police believe a Chevrolet Cavalier, driven by Thomas Hooper, 64, was traveling south on U.S. 421 when his vehicle crossed over the center line, striking two other vehicles who were traveling north. Police did not say what they believe caused the crash.
Hooper was pronounced dead at the scene "as a result of injuries sustained in the collision," Johnson said.
The driver of one of the other vehicles was taken to an undisclosed medical facility to be treated for injuries. It is unclear whether or not there were any other injuries.
Kentucky State Police Post 5 is investigating the crash.
