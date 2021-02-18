JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- People in some areas of Jeffersontown have been experiencing mail delays for more than a week.
Neighbors on Tregaron Avenue, Harlech Lane, Harlech Court, Cranston Drive, Kidwelly Drive and Cardigan Drive said they have not gotten mail for at least seven days.
One man on Cardigan Drive said he has more than 30 packages that have not been delivered.
"Each day that goes by, they see it as being compounding exponentially," Jeffersontown Mayor Bill Dieruf said.
A spokesperson with the United States Postal Service told WDRB News that delays could be due to the weather if a driver is unable to reach a mailbox or if sidewalks are still covered, but neighbors said they've cleared snow away daily.
"Jtown roads are clear. So the fact, 'You can't get through because of the roads,' that's not something you can say in Jtown," Dieruf said. "I go back to the old adage: 'We deliver rain, sleet or snow.' In our area of the city, they've always performed that way, so we'd like to see if there's some other reason besides that."
Jeffersontown resident Tiffany Isaacs said she and others have gone to the post office in-person, searching for answers, but were told their mail could have been stolen or not delivered due to weather.
"I have gotten an email every day from the post office for the seven days that I’m missing, saying I’m getting mail, and I have not received one piece of it," Isaacs said. "I understand just because you get that every day doesn't mean you're going to get that mail that day, but where is that mail?
"We just need some kind of answer. Is it back there, and you guys just haven’t had time to sort it and get it in the boxes? It’s got to be there somewhere. Don’t tell us that there is no mail to be delivered. There's no way that eight streets with 10-12 houses a street doesn't have mail for seven days."
Some of the neighbors have reported missing medicine and are also worried they will miss bills and get behind on payments. Many people have said they have called councilmembers and even Dieruf asking for help.
"I've been inundated with emails texts and phone calls," Jeffersontown Councilwoman Carol Pike said.
Pike said she and other local officials are doing what they can, but the post office is a federal agency. She said she's planning on reaching out to officials like Sen. Mitch McConnell for help at a higher level.
"It's kind of a catch 22 here as to what we're going to do with these people," Pike said. "We need help for them, so I don't know what to do. If we need to hire people, then they need to hire people. I know plenty of people that need jobs."
Isaacs said this isn't the first time the area has had issues with USPS.
"A couple years ago, we found a mail bin in a bush in a street just down the road from us," Isaacs said. "So the mail is going somewhere. We just don't know where."
Neighbors say FedEx, UPS and Amazon have had no problems sticking to their routes.
"You just wonder what really is the truth about what's going on in the mail service," Pike said.
A spokesperson with USPS said it was unaware of any reason why a specific geographical region in Jtown would be experiencing such delays.
Isaacs said she and others have been directed to the consumer affairs department for the post office but have not yet heard back about what happened to their mail.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.