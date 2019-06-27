LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Maker's Mark is introducing a new, stronger bourbon to Kentucky.
Maker's Mark 101, which was first introduced in duty-free airport shops in 2018, hits the shelf at the distillery in Loretto, Kentucky, in early July.
Regular Maker's Mark is only 90 proof, but the new bourbon will be bottled at 101 proof.
Historically, the distillery's founder, Bill Samuels Sr., only shared higher-proof bourbons with personal guests, but it will now be available to all visitors.
A bottle will cost about $50.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.