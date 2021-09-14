LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky man was arrested Monday evening after police say he used his phone to shoot video under a female shopper's skirt at a La Grange Walmart.
According to court documents, the incident took place just before 6 p.m. on Sept. 13 at the Walmart at 1015 New Moody Lane, off U.S. 53.
La Grange Police say they were called to the Walmart after someone from store security said someone saw 41-year-old Billy Ray Tharp of Smithfield, Kentucky, use his phone to shoot "upskirt" video of a woman in the store.
The woman told police Tharp walked past her and she felt his hand brush up against the back of her leg. She said his iPhone was in his hand at the time, and when she accused him of trying to shoot a video up her skirt, he denied it, then walked out of the store.
Police say they found Tharp outside, walking away from the store in the parking lot of a nearby Best Western.
According to court documents, he immediately denied taking any pictures or videos inside the store, and -- without being asked -- showed officers the media gallery on his phone. Police say there were no inappropriate videos in the gallery.
But police say when Tharp was pressed about the woman's claims, he eventually admitted to taking the video and said he'd deleted it at her request. He then allegedly showed police the "deleted" section of his iPhone media gallery, which contained two videos, according to police.
Police say one of the videos contained the "upskirt" view of the woman police had talked to. The other video showed an unidentified woman who had underwear sticking out of her shorts, according to court documents. Police say the video had been taken without her permission.
Tharp was placed under arrest. According to his arrest report, he gave officers permission to examine his phone and forward the implicating videos to be saved as evidence.
Police say they found a small amount of marijuana on his person.
Tharp is charged with video voyeurism, tampering with physical evidence, harassment and possession of marijuana.
He's currently being held in the Oldham County Detention Center.
