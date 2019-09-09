LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of two people accused in the stabbing death of a man outside of the Louisville restaurant he worked at pleads guilty.
Timothy Singer pleaded guilty to murder and tampering with evidence Monday morning and will spend 20 years behind bars.
Amanda Singer is also charged in the case. After Singer pleaded guilty, she requested that her trial be delayed. It is now set to begin next month.
In 2017, Nicholas Morris was found stabbed to death outside Ciao Ristorante, where he was a cook.
Police say Morris was the father of Needy's child, and Singer was her roommate at the time.
Morris and Needy were reportedly in the middle of a bitter custody battle when he was murdered.
