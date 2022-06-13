LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man drove an electric cart on I-265 in southern Indiana, according to Indiana State Police.
On Monday morning, Clarksville Police and state troopers responded on a call of a person pushing a construction barrel while driving an electric cart.
The cart was recovered and returned to Walmart.
ISP says the man was transported to Louisville where a prosecutor is reviewing potential charges.
Unauthorized vehicles aren't allowed on the interstate.
