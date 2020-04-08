LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LMPD is investigating after a man was found shot early Wednesday morning in the Tyler Park neighborhood.
Around 2:30 a.m. police received a call for a trouble run in the 1400 block of Rufer Avenue. That's near the intersection of Barret and Winter Avenues.
When officers arrived, they found a man that had been shot. The victim was taken to University Hospital. Police say he was last reported in "critical but stable condition."
There are currently no suspects. The LMPD Major Crimes Unit is investigating.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.