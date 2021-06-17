LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A shot and killed outside a popular bar in the Highlands neighborhood has been identified.
The shooting happened around 1:40 a.m. Thursday in a parking lot in the 1100 block of Bardstown Road, between Akiko’s and Nowhere Bar, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.
The man, identified Thursday night as Juvon Foster, 27, died at the scene. Investigators say they have not yet identified a suspect.
"I don't feel unsafe usually, but since moving to Louisville I've always had a look over my back kind of thing, just in case," Derrick Osborne, who lives nearby, told WDRB News.
Anyone with information should call the LMPD crime tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Callers can remain anonymous.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.