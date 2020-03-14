LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Radcliff Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting at a pharmacy in Radcliff, Kentucky, on Saturday morning.
Radcliff Police Department Chief Jeffrey Cross told WDRB News that an employee at ApotheCare Pharmacy III, located at 189 E. Lincoln Trail Blvd., shot and killed a suspect who was trying to rob the business around 9:20 a.m. Saturday.
Cross said the suspect was not trying to steal money, but the police chief did not specify what the suspect was trying to steal.
No other details are being released at this time. The department's investigation into the incident is ongoing.
