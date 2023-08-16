LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Police shot and killed a man after he reportedly fired shots at officers before barricading himself in an apartment in southern Indiana.
It happened Tuesday night at the Avia Apartments near the Sheraton Hotel in downtown Jeffersonville.
Indiana State Police said in a release that officers were called around 9:30 p.m., when a resident called police for a welfare check on another resident.
Police said when officers arrived, they tried to make contact with the suspect but were unable to. Police say around 11:45 p.m. the suspect began firing at police, which led to an hours-long standoff.
Around the same time, Jeffersonville Police posted on Facebook urging all nearby residents to shelter in place.
A short time later, police shot and killed the suspect.
Jeffersonville Police said there is no longer a threat to the public.
Indiana State Police is handling the investigation.
This story will be updated.
