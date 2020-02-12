PALMYRA, Ind. (WDRB) -- The Harrison County Sheriff's Office is investigating a hit-and-run.
Sheriff Nick Smith said it happened on Martin Mathis Road around 11:30 p.m. Monday.
"This was a drug deal that turned into a robbery," Smith said. "Unfortunately, a tragic event took place where we have a victim who's possibly going to lose her life. It's a heartbreaking moment for everyone involved."
The woman who was hit by the truck has been identified as 21-year-old Christina Grimsley, also known as "Chrissy." Her parents said the hit-and-run happened just outside their home.
"I tried to pick her up, and every time I picked her up, she would slide out of my arms," said Grimsley's father, Jesse James, describing the moments after his daughter was hit.
"She was ice cold, soaking wet, muddy, bloody," he said.
Now, he's preparing to donate her organs.
"I gotta come to the realization that every day for the rest of my life I have to get up and know that I can't hear 'I love you, dad,'" James said.
He said Grimsley was an aspiring rapper who wanted to go on tour later this year. Now, he said that won't happen.
"She said this is the year I'm going to make it all happen," he said. "This is the year that Chrissy blows up. This is the year that Chrissy will be famous.
“Chrissy was the type of person — you just had to stand next to her, and she’d make you smile. She loved to give smiles, hugs, kisses.”
So far in the investigation, Smith said deputies have been working around the clock to find answers. He said a white Ford Ranger believed to be involved is being processed for evidence. He said that Ranger is owned by 21-year-old Christian Pittman, who is a person of interest in the investigation.
According to Smith, a witness said there were three people in the truck at the time of the hit-and-run. One of those is believed to be a 16-year-old who is currently missing. Another is 19-year-old Samuel Smith, who is also missing and is wanted for robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, which is a level 2 felony. Smith said once Grimsley is officially declared dead, that will become a felony murder charge.
The sheriff's office is asking anyone who knows where Samuel Smith is to give them a call at 812-738-2195 or the anonymous tip line at 812-738-8477.
To donate to the GoFundMe page set up for the family, click here.
