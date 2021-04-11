AUSTIN, Ind. (WDRB) -- A man who ran from and allegedly shot at a Scott County deputy early Sunday morning has been taken into custody, according to Sgt. Carey Huls with Indiana State Police.
The incident happened around 5:45 a.m., when a deputy tried to pull over a man on an ATV near State Road 256 and Terry Road near Austin, Indiana, according to Huls. The man drove off, and the officer lost sight of him and cancelled the pursuit, the Scott County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post.
Not long after, authorities said the deputy saw the man driving the ATV through a field on the north side of State Road 256. When the deputy tried to stop the ATV again, "the driver of the ATV and the deputy got into a foot pursuit," the sheriff's office said in its Facebook post.
"While running towards the suspect on foot the deputy heard what was believed to be gun shots," the Facebook post says. "The deputy fired shots back towards the suspect as he began taking cover. A perimeter was set up and attempts to locate the driver of the ATV was unsuccessful."
No one was injured during the incident.
Authorities have not said where the man was apprehended. According to the Scott County Sherriff's Office's Facebook post, he was last seen running north of State Road 256 between Terry Road and Whitsitt Road.
This story may be updated.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.