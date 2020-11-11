LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A police chase, a crash and a tip from a farmer in central Indiana could lead to answers in a Louisville murder case.
The possible break in the case came around 1:45 a.m. Wednesday morning. That's when police in Boone County tried to stop a man for aggressive driving on Interstate 65, according to a news release from the Boone County Sheriff's Office. The driver, Kameron Butler, 20, sped off in a gray Ford Explorer, crashed and then ran away.
According to authorities, the Ford Explorer Butler was driving was reported stolen out of Louisville. Officers found an ID card belonging to a homicide victim from Louisville inside the SUV while searching the vehicle.
After Butler fled the crash, investigators said he then tried to hitch a ride with a local farmer, but the farmer noticed Butler had a gun and called police. Officers found Butler around 9:15 a.m. hiding in thick brush off I-65, near the 150 mile marker. According to authorities, Butler did not have a gun on him when he was taken into custody.
The Boone County Sheriff's Office said Butler was already wanted out of Louisville for escape, failure to appear and a violating probation. He will also face charges in Boone County, according to the news release.
Authorities have not identified the homicide victim whose ID was found in the Ford Explorer Butler was driving. The search for the gun the farmer said Butler was carrying continues, the Boone County Sheriff's Office said in the news release.
"We have the car involved last night. We know it was stolen out of Louisville, and the girl who was murdered, her ID was in the car," said Sheriff Mike Nielsen, with the Boone County, Indiana Sheriff's Office. "As far as we're concerned, this person is a person of interest in that homicide, and we're working with the Louisville police department."
A Louisville Mero Police spokesperson said the department is investigating and had no further comment as of Wednesday afternoon.
