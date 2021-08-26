LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A commercial warehouse went up in flames on Del Park Terrace in Louisville's Russell neighborhood Thursday night.
Maj. Bobby Cooper with Louisville Fire & Rescue said the fire was caused by a lightning strike. The fire was reported at 8:20 p.m. in the 2100 block of Del Park Terrace, just east of 31st Street.
Cooper said nearly 100 firefighters fought to exterminate the flames at Anderson Finishing Solutions.
MEANWHILE: @loukyfire is also working a large fire at a commercial building on Del Park Terrace in West Louisville. Huge columns of flames. Fully involved. I’m told neighbors saw lightning in area before the blaze. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/pvbdSSTJ0B— Chad K. Mills (@ChadKMills) August 27, 2021
MORE IMAGES of the fire on Del Terrace. The flames are still intense. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/mOhgWP3upC— Chad K. Mills (@ChadKMills) August 27, 2021
Building is Anderson Finishing. 80,000 square feet. Per @loukyfire: flammable and potentially explosive materials/chemicals inside. Hazmat and 15 firetrucks here. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/WbFtGepOZN— Chad K. Mills (@ChadKMills) August 27, 2021
Neighbors told WDRB they saw lightning in the area before the fire started. Cooper said Thursday evening's storms causing downed power lines and trees, which proved to be the biggest challenge as fire crews battled the blaze.
In a statement Friday, Major Cooper said, "Arson Investigators will continue gathering evidence, including formal lightning strike data, additional witness interviews and joint scene exams with involved parties before formally concluding the investigation."
Cooper told WDRB that flammable and potentially explosive materials and chemicals were inside the building, forcing crews that initially entered to evacuate due to the unsafe conditions.
Cooper said there were several small explosions and several collapses in the building, which was destroyed. No surrounding property was damaged.
No injuries were reported.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.