LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hurricane Katrina made landfall 17 years ago this week, leading the city of Louisville to take in refugees affected by the storm.
One of them was entertainment mogul Percy Miller, otherwise known as Master P, who now says he's dedicated to paying it forward.
Hurricane Katrina left 80% of New Orleans flooded, with some parts under 15 feet of water after levees across the city breached.
"It was a disaster for my family, for the people in New Orleans in Louisiana," Miller said.
The aftermath left thousands without homes, including Miller's.
"My grandmother was on top of the house until she got rescued and flown to Louisville, with a lot of other of my family members," Miller said.
Many people came to Louisville to seek refuge. His family was relocated here late in 2005.
"Being here, how the people embraced our family, I'm like, 'I can't forget that,'" he said.
That's why Miller said he's determined to give back to the community. Over the past few years, he has donated his time. And he even paid for the funeral of 3-year-old Trinity Randolph, who was shot and killed in 2020.
"I feel like the community and all us together," he said. "I feel like we're stronger together."
Louisville has seen 106 homicides so far this year, and hundreds of other victims have been hurt by gunfire.
"With all the violence that's happening in the community, this is a way to shelter our kids and give them a safe haven, give them something else to do," Miller said.
He's talking about his work as a special youth advisor with Christopher 2X's Game Changers. The program gives children affected by gun violence an opportunity to learn about the health care system with its "Future Healers" program as well as to learn how to care for animals at the Louisville Zoo with its "Got Zoo Buddies" program.
"I feel like this is my most important job, being a servant," Miller said. "So this is more important than anything I had to do in my life, and I love it. This is what keeps me going."
For Miller, it's all come full circle. In 2005, he needed help. Now, he's giving back to the community that opened its arms to him.
