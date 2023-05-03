LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Time is running out to give feedback on the next Louisville Metro Police chief.
A 9-question survey is open until next Friday. It asks about the qualifications, priorities and the most important leadership qualities residents would like to see in a police chief.
You can also leave comments.
Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel is serving as interim chief. Former Chief Erika Shields resigned when Mayor Craig Greenberg took office. There's no word on when Greenberg will pick a new chief.
To fill out the survey, click here. Anyone requiring assistance answering the survey can email info@publicsearch.com or call 916-789-9990.
