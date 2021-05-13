LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell said there could be a deal on rebuilding the nation's infrastructure, but it will look nothing like President Biden's $2 trillion plan.
McConnell was among a group of congressional leaders who met at the White House on Wednesday.
"I believe they want a deal," he said. "They'd like to go a lot bigger than we would and charge it. My view is we've already got a debt the size of our economy, and that's alarming enough."
McConnell and the other members of Kentucky's congressional delegation spoke Thursday to a virtual meeting of Kentuckians for Better Transportation. He said Republicans want a plan that's limited to traditional infrastructure projects like roads and bridges.
Democratic Congressman John Yarmuth said he supports Biden's larger proposal but does not believe it can pass.
"If I had to guess what will happen, is that we will pass — on a bipartisan basis — an infrastructure bill that deals with roads, bridges, water systems, broadband and ports and maybe airports," Yarmuth said.
Both sides still sharply disagree about how to pay for it.
