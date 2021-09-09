LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell made a stop in Louisville on Thursday.
He spoke to business leaders about everything from the COVID-19 pandemic, to the recent U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, to the economy.
The senator was at the Brown Hotel for Greater Louisville Inc.'s capitol connection luncheon.
McConnell has been critical of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.
"I think it's a dark stain on our country's reputation ... one of the most embarrassing episodes in the history of the country," McConnell said. "And if you want to compare it to Vietnam, I think it was worse that Saigon."
McConnell also talked about the latest tax and spending bill making its way through Congress.
He calls it a terrible bill and says he won't vote for it.
Lawmakers get back to work in Washington on Monday.
