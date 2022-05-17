LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Democrat Morgan McGarvey won his party's nomination in the 3rd Congressional District Tuesday.
McGarvey, the Democratic floor leader in the state Senate, carried 63.3% of the vote and a 21,974-vote lead over state Rep. Attica Scott, D-Louisville, with all precincts reporting Tuesday, according to preliminary results from the Jefferson County Clerk's Office.
The Associated Press called the Democratic primary for McGarvey at 9:05 p.m.
Here at Gravely Brewing where @MorganMcGarvey supporters are gathering. The *official* race hasn’t been called yet. As of this tweet he leads over State Rep. Attica Scott (8:53 pm) @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/1kUw8LVUl7— Monica Harkins WDRB (@MonicaHarkinstv) May 18, 2022
"I refuse to accept that we can't do big things in our country anymore," McGarvey said during his victory speech. "We can, and November is not just an election. It's about ensuring that we have a world for the next generation to inherit. That's what I've worked to do in Frankfort, and it's what I'll work to do in Washington."
Stuart Ray, president of The Peregrine Company, narrowly won the GOP nomination in the crowded seven-person Republican primary field by just 58 votes, edging past Rhonda Palazzo with 9,703 votes to her 9,645 votes. Ray carried 29.5% of the vote in the Republican primary.
Palazzo, the GOP nominee in the 2020 3rd Congressional District race, lost to retiring U.S. Rep. John Yarmuth by 25.4 points in the 2020 contest.
The 3rd Congressional District, which includes most of Jefferson County, has represented by Yarmuth since his election in 2006. The eight-term incumbent announced his decision to not seek a ninth term in October.
Scott had already declared her candidacy, and McGarvey launched his bid for the seat within minutes of Yarmuth’s announcement. They are the only Democrats competing for the seat, and Yarmuth endorsed McGarvey in February.
McGarvey held a significant fundraising lead over Scott and the rest of the 3rd Congressional District field. Federal election records show McGarvey has raised more than $1.5 million as of April 27 with $468,183 remaining in his coffers.
McGarvey reported more cash left to spend than others have raised cumulatively. Ray, who leads the GOP pack in fundraising, reported raising $342,784 while Scott’s campaign netted contributions totaling $236,476, both of as April 27.
