LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Meade County High School will operate on a virtual schedule Thursday after a "school shooting threat" was received by the administration.
In a Facebook post Wednesday night, the district said it, Brandenburg City Police and the Meade County Sheriff's Office were made aware of a threat for Thursday. Multiple police agencies are investigating the validity of the threat.
But due to the timing, the district will go to full virtual learning at Meade County High School. The rest of the district will operate as normal.
"Our approach to eliminating terroristic threatening in our schools is strong and unwavering," the district said. "The Meade County Attorney, Jessica Brown Roberts, takes threats to our schools and children seriously. Violators to public safety will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."
