JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) – One of the largest facilities in the River Ridge Commerce Center is also a main distributor of personal protective equipment.
Medline, based out of the Chicago area, is one of the country’s largest family-owned manufacturers and distributors of medical products, said Jesse Greenberg, public affairs director for Medline.
"We are the prime vendor for about half of the country's largest hospital systems and nursing homes," said Greenberg. “So if somebody goes into a doctor's office, everything from the furniture and fixtures, to the scrubs that they're wearing, to the laboratory equipment that might be in that facility. We distribute that."
Greenberg said there are three shifts working around the clock each day to supply PPE. In total, the company distributes 550,000 medical devices and manufactures 80,000 medical products.
Of the company’s 45 distribution centers, one was originally located in Shepherdsville. However, the company outgrew the location and decided to relocate to meet the heightened demand.
The process to finalize a new location, build the facility, and relocate took close to three years. The company started transitioning production and employees over to the new location in River Ridge in 2019. The process took several months to complete.
The new building is 1.1 million square feet, which is double the size of the old facility. At full capacity, there will be 600 people working at this site.
Greenberg said the Jeffersonville location met all the company’s relocation and expansion needs.
"Jeffersonville is a superior location. You have tremendous access to infrastructure, roads, highways, it's also close to our customers. So we can get to multiple states easily. And we’re able to move and shift 100 employees from nearby, who continue to work with us today. So now we have this talent pool of hundreds of local workers,” said Greenberg.
The cost for the distribution center expansion totaled $70 million dollars.
“We intend to be there for a very long time. We are employing hundreds of people, and it's our intent to be a good neighbor,” said Greenberg.
